As Grainger W W (GWW) Market Valuation Rose, Scout Investments Trimmed by $7.26 Million Its Stake; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Valuation Declined

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 24,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 80,060 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.09 million, down from 104,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $276.68. About 309,465 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.21 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.20 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5,321 shares to 283,859 shares, valued at $27.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 67,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $250.01M for 15.41 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis invested 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Fruth Invest Management has 2.79% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 5,625 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 17,635 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 0.06% or 38,715 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 34,078 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 1,205 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 84,171 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 1,454 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 7,886 were accumulated by Jane Street Group. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 3,472 shares. 14,069 are owned by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cadinha & Communications Limited Liability Company holds 1,300 shares. Peninsula Asset Management holds 1.59% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 7,337 shares.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “W.W. Grainger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing’s 737 Planes Might Not Fly Until 2020: Report – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Bags Massive U.S. Navy Drone Contract – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.89 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares to 4.60M shares, valued at $183.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).