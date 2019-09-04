As Grainger W W Com (GWW) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bsw Wealth Partners Has Lifted Holding; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Hengehold Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $268.17. About 208,228 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 5.55M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Kld400 Soc (DSI) by 16,775 shares to 2,600 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 81,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,568 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG).

