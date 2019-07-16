As Grainger W W Com (GWW) Shares Declined, Shareholder Bsw Wealth Partners Boosted Holding; As Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Valuation Declined, Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position by $2.77 Million

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 44,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 44,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 9.86M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $271.28. About 306,041 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.04 million for 11.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Company The owns 854,349 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.1% or 48,696 shares. Bancorp Of Stockton owns 3,298 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York stated it has 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 1,847 are held by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Moreover, Davenport & Ltd Co has 0.68% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 821,392 shares. Citadel Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 342,158 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Financial Bank Na has invested 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). E&G Advsrs Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 14,262 shares. Patten Grp invested in 21,494 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Magnetar Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Prelude Management Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 161,732 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.2% or 16,095 shares in its portfolio. Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited owns 182,171 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 365,089 shares to 5.22 million shares, valued at $76.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) by 61,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO) by 89,118 shares to 119,778 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 14,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,011 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr National Mun Etf (MUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 153,441 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd. World Asset Inc accumulated 3,995 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.05% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 137,351 shares. Westwood reported 2,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 863 were reported by Everence Capital Mgmt Inc. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.01% or 63,231 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, National Pension has 0.07% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 62,997 shares. 2,821 were reported by Da Davidson And. Ftb Advsrs owns 87 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% or 3,482 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Brown Advisory reported 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.11% or 440,388 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).