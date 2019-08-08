As Grainger W W Com (GWW) Share Price Rose, Bsw Wealth Partners Has Upped Holding; Community Bank Has Decreased Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Position by $396,000

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $276.25. About 277,707 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO

Community Bank decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 16,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 20,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.75 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 11/05/2018 – Democratic senator opens probe into Novartis over its dealings with Trump’s attorney; 02/05/2018 – City of Hope Becomes One of the First to Offer Tisagenlecleucel CAR T Cell Therapy for Adult Patients with the Most Common Type; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 020234 Company: NOVARTIS; 09/05/2018 – ‘These are extraordinarily serious allegations’: Pharma giant Novartis faces questions over payments to a Michael Cohen-linked organization; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Mr. Ehrat’s Decision Related to Novartis’s Deal With Michael Cohen; 11/05/2018 – FOSUN PHARMA IS SAID TO VIE FOR $2B NOVARTIS GENERICS PORTFOLIO; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT THAT AVXS-101, IF APPROVED, WILL ONLY HAVE A MEANINGFUL IMPACT ON NOVARTIS’S EBITDA AND CREDIT METRICS FROM 2020 ONWARDS; 24/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO – SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN THIS STUDY WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN OTHER TRIALS OF OFATUMUMAB AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS APPOINTS JOHN TSAI HEAD OF GLOBAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 100,506 shares to 43,204 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Esg Msci Eafe by 107,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,869 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 1,096 shares. Asset Management reported 0.06% stake. Raymond James & Associate reported 92,704 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 9,118 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Ltd Partnership has 3,900 shares. 7,337 were reported by Peninsula Asset Management. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs holds 20,039 shares. 45,874 were reported by First Trust L P. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.05% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cibc Ww Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 862 shares. Moreover, Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 13,007 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 723 shares.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,754 shares to 102,803 shares, valued at $19.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.