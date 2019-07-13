As Grainger W W Com (GWW) Market Value Declined, Bsw Wealth Partners Lifted Stake; Visa (V) Stock Rose While Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Cut by $1.11 Million Its Position

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 7,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,259 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, down from 53,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $269.2. About 452,715 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,171 were reported by Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 669,402 shares. 1,220 were reported by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 723 shares. Fairfield Bush reported 1,090 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Citizens And Northern holds 5,016 shares. 14,191 are owned by Ls Invest Lc. Bsw Wealth holds 0.33% or 2,808 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 717,378 shares. The California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 27,652 were reported by D E Shaw & Inc. Fruth, a Texas-based fund reported 22,161 shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 0.05% or 72,245 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 13 shares.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ) by 150,633 shares to 4,266 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Aggregate B (SCHZ) by 32,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,977 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd Ultra Shrt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Akre Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 8.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4.89 million shares. Sun Life Fin owns 12,855 shares. 14,794 are held by Gladius Management L P. Bsw Wealth Partners reported 1,516 shares stake. Btr Cap Management Inc reported 3.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Davenport & Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sandler Mgmt accumulated 69,917 shares. New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 1.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Coastline Trust has invested 0.45% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Blue Cap owns 33,090 shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 5.93% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 95,744 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 47,118 shares. Florida-based St Johns Inv Mgmt Co Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). National Bank Of Hawaii reported 65,214 shares. Acropolis Inv Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,823 shares to 6,051 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 11,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.