As Grainger W W Com (GWW) Market Valuation Rose, Bsw Wealth Partners Raised Its Stake; Sothebys (BID) Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Has Lifted Position

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 771,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 3.15 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.05 million, up from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 414,012 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 11/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Auction to Raise Money for Studio Museum’s New Home; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Rea; 29/03/2018 – S&P Raises Sotheby’s Unsecured Debt Rating; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Sotheby’s Debt Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Recovery Rvsd To ‘3’; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $195.8 MLN VS $199.3 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Sotheby’s New York Asia Week Auctions Total $78.3 Million – Nearly 50% Increase Year-Over-Year; 28/03/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 16/03/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Nine New Associates Join Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota Offices

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $272.07. About 341,995 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr National Mun Etf (MUB) by 3,683 shares to 5,185 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Esg Msci Eafe by 107,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,869 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd Ultra Shrt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0% or 862 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 2,023 shares. Amer reported 0.02% stake. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.05% or 6,840 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3,599 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Trexquant Inv LP accumulated 889 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.58% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 49,931 shares. Laffer Invests stated it has 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bessemer Gp invested in 0% or 249 shares. Carlson LP reported 22,620 shares. Blackrock has 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Us Bancshares De holds 0.05% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 62,567 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.01% stake.

