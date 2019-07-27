As Graham Holdings Company (GHC) Share Value Rose, Southeastern Asset Management Trimmed Position by $93.71 Million; Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Shareholder Litespeed Management Decreased Its Stake

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Company (GHC) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 137,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 512,901 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $350.40M, down from 650,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Holdings Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $737.39. About 20,448 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – ON MAY 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A U.S. $300 MLN FIVE-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Rev $659.4M; 03/04/2018 – CURTIS & DEWITTE NAMED CEOS OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC); 27/04/2018 – Graham Holdings Company to Audiocast Annual Meeting Presentation; 07/03/2018 – GRAHAM:HLC BOARD OF TRUSTEES VOTED TO APPROVE KAPLAN UNIV. DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – IT INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 146,820 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 20/03/2018 – Saints & Sinners Returns Sunday, April 8 at 9:00 p.m. (ET) on Bounce; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – HAS STREAMLINED ITS LOCAL MEDIA SEGMENT AND CORPORATE COST STRUCTURE AND EXPECTS TO YIELD MORE THAN $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SAVINGS; 24/05/2018 – EW Scripps Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 30/04/2018 – ISS recommends Scripps shareholders vote against GAMCO nominees; 07/03/2018 – EW Scripps at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HAS RENEWED AFFILIATION PACTS FOR ABC, CBS STATIONS IN; 29/05/2018 – ABC loses prime TV showcase with ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 22/05/2018 – Scripps to Transfer Stk Listing to Nasdaq; 10/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – A PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT SHOWS THAT CLASS A SHAREHOLDERS OF CO HAVE ELECTED ALL 3 OF CO’S CLASS A NOMINEES AS DIRECTORS TO CO’S BOARD

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,800 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Fast-Growing Small Cap Stocks You Don’t Want To Miss… – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Scripps to report second-quarter 2019 operating results on Aug. 9 – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/11/2019: AAPL,CAMT,RGSE – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “South Sudan 2019/20 spending to more than double – finmin – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.69 million activity. Shares for $184,106 were bought by Peirce Mary on Wednesday, February 20. $209,000 worth of stock was sold by Lawlor Brian G. on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $94,005 were bought by SCRIPPS CHARLES E on Monday, January 28.