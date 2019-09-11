As Graham Holdings Co (GHC) Share Value Rose, Holder Kepos Capital LP Has Lowered Holding by $1.29 Million; Oppenheimer & Close Decreased Its Popular (BPOP) Stake by $873,600; Stock Value Rose

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 16,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 443,626 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Co (GHC) by 46.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 1,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The hedge fund held 2,139 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 4,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Graham Holdings Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $16.78 during the last trading session, reaching $697.07. About 27,595 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – NAMED DAVID CURTIS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOME HEALTH; 19/03/2018 – EX-GHC CEO GRAHAM RESIGNS AS TRUSTEE FOR TRUST HOLDING 30K SHRS; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 30, 2023 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – ON MAY 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A U.S. $300 MLN FIVE-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS AS OF 1Q; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Consolidated Financial Statements as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, and Three Years Ended Dec. 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO GRAHAM HOLDING’ NOTES; REVISES ISSUER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’)

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc by 55,023 shares to 186,045 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,531 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X).

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $157.31 million for 8.38 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 22,569 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 81,213 shares. Amer International has 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 63 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Company accumulated 8,606 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Apg Asset Management Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.79M shares. Northpointe Capital Limited Company holds 1.46% or 89,091 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Llc holds 0.64% or 3.07M shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.12% or 53,617 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 8,281 shares. Howe Rusling Inc stated it has 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt reported 500,705 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).