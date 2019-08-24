As Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Stock Rose, Segall Bryant & Hamill Trimmed Holding; As Ametek (AME) Share Value Rose, Ls Investment Advisors Cut by $1.03 Million Its Stake

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 61.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 7,896 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 20,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.12 million shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 16,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The hedge fund held 15,634 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 31,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $19.55 during the last trading session, reaching $701.41. About 19,864 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – PRICING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – NOTES, WHICH MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2026, WERE PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 24/05/2018 – Schoology Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Justin Serrano as President; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Consolidated Financial Statements as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, and Three Years Ended Dec. 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – ON MAY 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A U.S. $300 MLN FIVE-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 32,349 shares to 77,909 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Orthofix Med Inc.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 9,176 shares to 127,233 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peoples United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 171,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A.O. Corp (NYSE:AOS).