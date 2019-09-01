As Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Stock Rose, Centurylink Investment Management Company Cut Its Holding; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Upped Holding by $8.40 Million as Share Price Rose

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 295,430 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $17.08 during the last trading session, reaching $704.06. About 22,877 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings to Use Proceeds to Redeem $400 Million Principal Amount of 7.250% Notes Due 2019; 03/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Graham Holdings Company to Audiocast Annual Meeting Presentation; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’); 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Rev $659.4M; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Net $43M

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc New by 6,024 shares to 23,293 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 12,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Match Group Inc.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 57,500 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.