As Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Trimmed Stake by $329,206; Copper Rock Capital Partners Holding in Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $24.25 during the last trading session, reaching $718.48. About 28,922 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to lnclusivity and Student Success; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Financial Statements to Reflect New FASB Guidance, Co’s Segment Reorganization; 19/03/2018 – EX-GHC CEO GRAHAM RESIGNS AS TRUSTEE FOR TRUST HOLDING 30K SHRS; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – IT INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – NAMED DAVID CURTIS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOME HEALTH; 05/03/2018 Purdue University Receives HLC Approval for Purdue Global; 03/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Television Broadcasting Revenue $108.8M

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 184,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 744,036 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.82M, down from 928,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boot Barn Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.70% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 3.13 million shares traded or 262.10% up from the average. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF LONE STAR WESTERN & CASUAL LLC; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT)

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,930 shares to 6,796 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Match Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited reported 194,366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 4,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs invested in 44,545 shares. Sandler Management invested in 0.79% or 343,509 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 22,801 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). State Street Corp reported 664,580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc reported 211,330 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd holds 70,513 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 72,949 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,063 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 0.18% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).