As Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Shares Rose, Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding; Legg Mason (LM) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 33,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, up from 18,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 290,053 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Royce’s new open-end fund prospectuses become effective on May 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Legg Mason Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $712.97. About 9,562 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump pick for CIA offered to withdraw; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Net $43M; 26/03/2018 – Andrew Sollinger Named Publisher of Foreign Policy; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide; 03/04/2018 – CURTIS & DEWITTE NAMED CEOS OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN – UNDER KAPLAN’S MANAGEMENT, PPI CEO PATTY STEINHARDT WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OPERATIONS AND COMPANY WILL REMAIN IN BELMONT; 03/04/2018 – Curtis and DeWitte Named CEOs of Graham Healthcare Group; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process

