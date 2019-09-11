As Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Share Price Rose, Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position by $341,500; Telos Capital Management Stake in Enbridge (ENB) Has Upped as Valuation Declined

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $697.27. About 1,656 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REDEEM $400 MLN OF EXISTING 7.250% NOTES DUE 2019; 24/05/2018 – Schoology Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Justin Serrano as President; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings to Use Proceeds to Redeem $400 Million Principal Amount of 7.250% Notes Due 2019; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Net $43M; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump’s CIA pick faces tough grilling on Hill; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – GRAHAM:HLC BOARD OF TRUSTEES VOTED TO APPROVE KAPLAN UNIV. DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice; 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 155.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 59,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 98,037 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 38,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 202,165 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 285,900 shares to 523,200 shares, valued at $27.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc. by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 13,321 shares to 14,497 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,477 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).