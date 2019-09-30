As Graham (GHM) Stock Price Rose, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Cut Holding by $2.42 Million; As Wisdomtree Invts (WETF) Shares Declined, Continental Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $1.68 Million

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (WETF) by 67.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 280,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.17% . The hedge fund held 135,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $839,000, down from 416,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wisdomtree Invts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $805.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 319,458 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 32.02% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 22/03/2018 – WisdomTree US SmallCap Dividend Fund Goes Below 200D-MA; 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Above 50-D-MA; 16/04/2018 – WisdomTree US Dividend ex-Financials Fund Goes Above 200-D-MA; 10/05/2018 – Wisdomtree Global EX-Mexico Equity Fund Above 50D-MA; 27/04/2018 – WisdomTree Investments Declares Dividend of 3c; 29/05/2018 – WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Goes Below 50D-MA; 16/05/2018 – WisdomTree’s DDWM Daily Outflows $159.2 Million; 18/04/2018 – WisdomTree’s Advisor Solutions Platform Named Fund Innovation of the Year at the 2018 Mutual Fund Industry Awards; 25/05/2018 – Barclays, WisdomTree Carbon ETFs Shine as Emission Permits Soar; 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Above 50D-MA

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Graham Corp (GHM) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 120,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 592,679 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98M, down from 713,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Graham Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 10,615 shares traded. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 17.05% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 15/05/2018 – GRAHAM: REPUBLICAN SENS., TRUMP DISCUSSED N. KOREA, CHINA, IRAN; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham Statement On South Carolina Nominations For Fourth Circuit; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Pittenger: Pittenger honors ‘quiet hero’ of Billy Graham ministry; 31/05/2018 – GRAHAM CORP -FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 24% AND 25%; 08/05/2018 – FlexDev’s EVP Graham Fell: India’s $150 Billion Outsourcing Industry Future Questioned by FlexDev Inc; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump’s response to Syria attack is `defining moment is his presidency’: Graham; 30/05/2018 – Graham Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Element Fleet Management: Independent Directors Rubin McDougal and Keith Graham Appointed to Board; 31/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 1km WSW of Florence-Graham, CA; 22/03/2018 – Lightbridge Chairman Thomas Graham to Speak at Erasmus University Nonproliferation Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold WETF shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 112.01 million shares or 2.89% more from 108.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated holds 0% or 915,229 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 92,505 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Barclays Public Lc owns 177,767 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 29,225 shares. 123 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Ameritas Partners owns 9,928 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 963,496 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital LP has invested 0.01% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 4,216 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 19,574 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 259,954 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. Schwartz Jeremy had bought 10,000 shares worth $47,315 on Wednesday, August 28.

Analysts await WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. WETF’s profit will be $9.30M for 21.67 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WisdomTree Investments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $177.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC) by 44,800 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 289,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $3,700 activity.

Analysts await Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 68.42% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GHM’s profit will be $592,848 for 82.71 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Graham Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.