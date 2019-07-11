As Graham Com (GHM) Valuation Declined, Holder Perritt Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $537,795; General Mills (GIS) Holder Lynch & Associates Has Boosted Its Stake

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 147.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 8,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,015 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 5,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 3.84 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Graham Corp Com (GHM) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 28,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 88,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 2,234 shares traded. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 15/05/2018 – Renowned Entrepreneur And Author Judge Graham Launches Official Website And Advisory Services To Help Business Owners, Executives And Business Leaders Find Success In Digital Age; 16/05/2018 – CXENSE NAMES BEN GRAHAM AS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER FROM AUG; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Model Ashley Graham poses in unretouched swimsuit photos; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Graham Introduce Bipartisan Election Interference Bill; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Booker: Booker, Graham, Coons, Tillis introduce merged legislation, the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act; 31/05/2018 – Graham Corp 4Q EPS 9c; 19/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY LTD – GRAHAM YERBURY RESIGNS AS CFO; 31/05/2018 – Graham Corp Sees FY19 Gross Margin 24%-25%

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 81,527 shares to 221,279 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 79.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.24 per share. GHM’s profit will be $494,041 for 98.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Graham Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

