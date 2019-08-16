As Graham Com (GHM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Perritt Capital Management Lowered Stake by $537,795; Patterson Companies (PDCO) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Upped Position by $1.06 Million as Valuation Declined

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Graham Corp Com (GHM) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 28,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 88,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 19,831 shares traded. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 17.05% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 03/04/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham Statement On Additional China Tariffs; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton, Graham to Introduce Legislation Aimed at Fighting Opioid Epidemic; 31/05/2018 – GRAHAM CORP – BACKLOG AT END FISCAL 2018 WAS A RECORD $117.9 MLN; 12/04/2018 – #Speakingindance: Empowerment, Martha Graham-Style; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley, Graham, Cornyn, Tillis Seek Special Counsel to Work with Inspector General on Handling of Russia; 14/03/2018 – Graham Greene’s Iconic Novels Available Digitally for the First Time in the US; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham On Extreme Risk Protection Order Legislation; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Thom Tillis: Tillis, Graham, Coons & Booker introduce merged legislation, the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity; 27/05/2018 – Graham Kaltenbach, Richard Palacio

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 797,924 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Andrea Frohning Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Compani; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday’s Employment Will Be on an At-Will Basis; 12/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterso

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold GHM shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 7.41 million shares or 0.82% more from 7.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) for 12,290 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 91,698 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo has 0.31% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 15,002 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) for 16,343 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc invested in 57,671 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Walthausen And Communications Ltd Liability reported 53,260 shares. Boston Partners holds 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) or 89,812 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 11,299 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 12,300 shares. Blackrock holds 671,833 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Chicago Equity, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,535 shares.

Analysts await Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 47.37% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GHM’s profit will be $993,724 for 48.40 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Graham Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 632,704 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Lc owns 66,273 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Optimum Investment Advisors accumulated 80 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 41,375 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0% or 11,300 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% or 112,900 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) or 13,317 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% or 280 shares. Goldman Sachs has 1.28M shares. 90,321 are owned by Bahl Gaynor. Kbc Grp Nv reported 7,390 shares. Axa reported 396,000 shares stake. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 908,990 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).