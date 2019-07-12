As Graco (GGG) Valuation Rose, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Raised Holding by $1.27 Million; John Deere (DE) Stock Declined While Markel Decreased Position

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,559 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 74,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 40,361 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) by 3,000 shares to 66,500 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 658,000 shares, and has risen its stake in The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 1,434 shares. Davis R M Inc has 8,452 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Culbertson A N & has invested 0.96% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Marketfield Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 446,483 shares. South State Corp accumulated 0.04% or 2,144 shares. Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Smith Moore And invested in 0.05% or 1,379 shares. Missouri-based Moneta Gru Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 100 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank And reported 5,455 shares. Capital Inv Counsel invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Northeast accumulated 8,173 shares. Raymond James has 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $883.15 million for 14.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc holds 0.04% or 2,165 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 18,970 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 36,434 shares. Mariner Llc holds 64,228 shares. Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 1,159 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 66,477 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 10,573 shares. Creative Planning holds 11,974 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Park National Oh stated it has 6,240 shares. Principal Fincl owns 744,300 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 29,620 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Company holds 7,309 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $319,157 activity. Wordell Angela F sold $109,076 worth of stock.