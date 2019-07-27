As Graco (GGG) Stock Value Rose, North Point Portfolio Managers Has Decreased by $324,625 Its Stake; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake Has Upped by Mckinley Capital Management Inc

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 162.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 402,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 650,577 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29 million, up from 248,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 1.11 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 6,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,283 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84 million, down from 265,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 772,479 shares traded or 43.38% up from the average. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $319,157 activity. $109,076 worth of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) shares were sold by Wordell Angela F.

