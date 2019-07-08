As Graco (GGG) Stock Price Rose, Albert D Mason Lowered Its Position; First Trust Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stake by $1.24 Million

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 11,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,302 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 50,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.51. About 153,522 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 12,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,652 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, down from 118,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $110.56. About 282,415 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, up 7.10% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.69 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $218.36 million for 15.27 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 187.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.04% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 720,240 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. 54,700 are held by Ellington Management Grp Inc Lc. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn reported 1,258 shares stake. Foothills Asset Mgmt accumulated 22,847 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Inc invested in 79,578 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 1.07 million shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 593 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Management Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Sei Investments has 0.05% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Jefferies Group Inc Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 66 are held by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd. Cibc World has 7,391 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 8 shares. Dupont Management Corp has 1,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 80,839 shares to 492,686 shares, valued at $26.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 416,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.40 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Fin. Us Bancshares De has invested 0.04% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc stated it has 951 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. 3.36 million were accumulated by Atlanta Mgmt Co L L C. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.01% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 54,880 shares. Cleararc holds 0.04% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 4,243 shares. Jackson Square Partners Lc holds 2.01M shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 29,620 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 28,184 shares. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 20,667 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 6,804 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T Bankshares Corporation owns 39,797 shares. American Century Cos Inc owns 1.51 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.48 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.26M for 23.83 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $319,157 activity. Another trade for 4,800 shares valued at $210,081 was sold by White Timothy R.