As Graco (GGG) Stock Price Declined, Leavell Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $392,000; Lone Pine Capital Has Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Position as Stock Value Rose

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 599,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 4.53 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 billion, down from 5.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $290.67. About 786,988 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors)

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Graco (GGG) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 14,551 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 22,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Graco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 104,999 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 3.30 million shares to 7.26M shares, valued at $170.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.70 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schw Intl Eq Etf (SCHF) by 31,351 shares to 374,344 shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Actvbt Intereqy Etf by 22,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf New (VOO).

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.65M for 21.59 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.