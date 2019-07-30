As Graco (GGG) Shares Rose, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Raised Its Holding by $353,633; As Evertec (EVTC) Stock Value Declined, Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Upped Its Stake

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 34.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 7,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,863 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 20,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 540,683 shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 13,792 shares as the company's stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 30,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 212,372 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 29.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Continental Advsrs Lc has 1.59% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 122,751 shares. Cap Fund Management accumulated 0% or 7,100 shares. Rivulet Cap Ltd Company reported 5.63% stake. Jennison Assoc Limited Company owns 33,464 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 20,618 shares. 35,800 were reported by Strs Ohio. Calamos Advisors holds 25,500 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 59,806 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Clearbridge Investments Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Parkside Retail Bank Trust has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Petrus Trust Com Lta invested in 0.05% or 8,536 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 71,900 shares or 0% of the stock.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 511,611 shares to 186,185 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Product Partners LP (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 86,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,329 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $319,157 activity. 2,500 shares were sold by Wordell Angela F, worth $109,076 on Tuesday, February 5.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 11,911 shares to 4,866 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 16,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,165 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

