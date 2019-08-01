As Graco (GGG) Shares Declined, Shareholder Bank Of New York Mellon Has Upped Its Stake; Nike (NKE) Stock Price Rose While Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Decreased Holding

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 5.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 15,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 2.24 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.96 million, up from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 669,549 shares traded or 24.18% up from the average. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG)

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 64,608 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $512.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 164,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 958,305 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 0% or 1,900 shares. M&T Bankshares accumulated 39,797 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company stated it has 11,148 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 28,184 shares. Albert D Mason holds 39,302 shares. 210,389 are held by Merian (Uk). The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.03% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Raymond James Advsr reported 23,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 845 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Accredited, a Minnesota-based fund reported 20,692 shares. The California-based Aperio Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Somerset reported 0.36% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Huntington Financial Bank reported 424 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 19,297 shares. Nordea Ab reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $319,157 activity. The insider Wordell Angela F sold $109,076.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability Company has 11,235 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 5,352 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 4,735 are owned by Regal Invest Ltd Company. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation has 0.19% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 9,644 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.67% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 120,286 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.35% or 23,737 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 2,125 shares. Kings Point Mngmt accumulated 40,231 shares. First Republic Management reported 0.39% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 2,595 were accumulated by Fragasso Gp Inc. Private Asset Mgmt has 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bluefin Trading Lc reported 4,702 shares. First Mercantile Company has 35,311 shares. 9,488 are held by Spinnaker Trust.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.29 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.