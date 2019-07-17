As Graco (GGG) Market Valuation Rose, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Boosted Its Position by $1.27 Million; As Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Shares Declined, Waddell & Reed Financial Has Boosted Stake

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 139,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 800,845 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.52M, up from 661,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 244,858 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,559 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 74,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.02. About 331,972 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child

More notable recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part XII): Graco – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Graco Inc.’s (NYSE:GGG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Graco Inc (GGG) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Graco Introduces Pulse FC Fluid Control System – Business Wire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $319,157 activity. The insider White Timothy R sold $210,081.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Commerce Of Nevada holds 0.05% or 13,154 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset has invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 175,487 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 232,102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantum Cap Ltd Company Nj has invested 6.92% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Bb&T Secs Ltd Co owns 19,848 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Amer Interest Grp has invested 0.06% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.03% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 28,184 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Company reported 0.02% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Cardinal Mgmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 22,857 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,052 shares. Leavell Mngmt holds 14,551 shares.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Merit Medical Systems to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End Results and 2019 Guidance on February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FireEye Inc (FEYE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Varian Medical (VAR) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical Acquires Vascular Insights For PVD Treatments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 243,751 shares to 522,739 shares, valued at $31.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 132,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 6,495 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il owns 15,399 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 28,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Perceptive Advsrs Limited Company holds 1.84% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 915 shares. 885 were reported by Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Parkside Natl Bank And Tru has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). First Tru Ltd Partnership owns 83,324 shares. Hsbc Holding Pcl accumulated 14,952 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 1.74M shares. The Minnesota-based Us Financial Bank De has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 96,852 shares. D E Shaw & Co has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). 7,377 are held by Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. 977,313 are held by Partner Fund L P.