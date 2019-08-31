As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Share Price Declined, Epoch Investment Partners Lowered Its Holding by $3.71 Million; Oneok (OKE) Market Valuation Rose While Pinnacle Holdings Decreased Its Holding

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 47,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 287,968 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.47 million, down from 335,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $67.71. About 451,464 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Oneok (OKE) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 2,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 76,475 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34B, down from 78,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Oneok for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 1.65 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandridge Energy by 10,625 shares to 77,195 shares, valued at $619.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 73 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Talos Energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 1.63M shares. Salient Capital Advisors Limited holds 3.72% or 2.28 million shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 10,553 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP holds 108,087 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Idaho-based Caprock has invested 0.12% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Finance Counselors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 33,990 were accumulated by Verity And Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company. Indexiq Advsrs has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 3,954 were reported by Bryn Mawr Tru. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has 0.11% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Macquarie Gp stated it has 53,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 0.15% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cohen Cap has invested 0.2% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Advisor Prtnrs Llc reported 11,693 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 3,643 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why This 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is So Excited About What Lies Ahead – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ONEOK prices $2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Bankshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 42,454 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Com reported 15,034 shares stake. Pinnacle holds 7,402 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Natixis has 0.04% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 81,394 shares. Minnesota-based Jnba Advsr has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Moreover, Dana Inv Advsr Incorporated has 0.08% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 420,579 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 560,347 shares. Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 7,280 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP has invested 0.04% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). James Inv holds 8,715 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Highline Capital LP has invested 4.59% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. 106,608 shares valued at $6.89M were bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP on Tuesday, August 20. La Force Andrew Hudson III also bought $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $79.93M for 13.99 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.