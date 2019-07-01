As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stock Declined, Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Upped Its Holding; New Vernon Investment Management Holding in Aon Plc (AON) Has Raised as Share Value Rose

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 32,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.78 million, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.21. About 191,757 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $193.82. About 243,485 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aon, Oxfam, and Etherisc launch first blockchain-based agricultural insurance policies for smallholder farmers in Sri Lanka – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aon posts organic revenue growth of 6%, improved operating margin – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Aon, It Gets Better Canada proud to support LGBTQ2+ youth – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aon Announces 10% Increase to Annual Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdvwireless Inc. by 116,527 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $41.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 139,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Expands Colloidal Silica Manufacturing In Germany to Support Customer Growth and Innovation – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace to Attend BMO’s 2018 Chemicals Conference NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace to Participate in Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.R. Grace Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Announces 2019 FCC Catalysts Pricing Actions NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.