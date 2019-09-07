As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.18 Million; Meridian Management Co Holds Stake in Eog Res (EOG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 50,802 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, down from 78,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 306,076 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.73 million shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 32,328 shares to 442,853 shares, valued at $23.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 112,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,255 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Limited Tn accumulated 2,000 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 737 were reported by Optimum Invest Advisors. Moors & Cabot Incorporated reported 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Stanley invested in 42,165 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt stated it has 7.20M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Torray Limited Liability Company holds 1.08% or 107,922 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fifth Third Retail Bank invested 0.13% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 15,954 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Axiom Invsts De invested in 1.07% or 367,050 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 19,365 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Delta Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.27% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 310,719 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 111,872 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 91,721 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis, France-based fund reported 81,394 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 14,690 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% or 20,000 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 6,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gam Ag invested in 0.03% or 8,346 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,600 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct reported 2.3% stake. Fund accumulated 7,280 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 0.01% or 101,056 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 197,716 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 560,347 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 3.37 million shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $31.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Put) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. On Friday, August 2 Dockman William C. bought $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 1,000 shares. 40 North Latitude Fund LP also bought $1.85M worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) on Friday, August 23.