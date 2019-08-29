As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Market Value Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut Stake; Hound Partners Position in Lkq (LKQ) Cut as Stock Declined

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 1.39M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 4.53 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.47 million, down from 5.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.2. About 161,555 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 50,802 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, down from 78,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $66.76. About 22,662 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Federated Investors Pa reported 56,768 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 8,346 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 4,720 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Renaissance Limited Co owns 393,200 shares. James Inv Research accumulated 8,715 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Advisory holds 0.03% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 18,455 shares. Estabrook Cap Management invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Tudor Et Al invested 0.16% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Hanseatic Management Services has 0.68% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 8,332 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 1,334 shares. Advisors Preferred Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 979 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc holds 0.09% or 1.54 million shares. Cooper Creek Partners Mgmt Lc accumulated 7,575 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 9,802 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. Dockman William C. bought $68,210 worth of stock. $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Datong Coal Mine Group Co., Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Sunrun, WR Grace – Benzinga” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.75 million for 13.79 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Put) by 500,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $29.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kb Home (Put) (NYSE:KBH) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 997,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne holds 1.45% or 143,540 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Advsrs has 450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bank De holds 0.01% or 110,491 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 29,764 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 0.05% or 4.16M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 26,500 shares. Ancora Ltd Llc accumulated 10,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 251 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability holds 92,080 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. 39,620 are held by Cibc Comml Bank Usa. Green Square Capital Lc stated it has 0.62% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Summit Creek reported 311,607 shares. Fil holds 2.18M shares. Gideon Capital Advisors reported 0.23% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 11,478 were reported by Trust Of Oklahoma.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Sees a Tougher Year Ahead – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.