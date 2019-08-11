As Grace W R & Co Del New Com Stk (GRA) Stock Declined, Holder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Cut by $4.69 Million Its Position; Heitman Real Estate Securities Decreased Holding in Boston Properties (BXP) by $984,732

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 7,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 725,444 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.12 million, down from 732,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $129.34. About 523,718 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New Com Stk (GRA) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 60,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 393,515 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.71 million, down from 453,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.43. About 376,130 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Mngmt Ltd accumulated 152,925 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 71,946 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg has invested 0.07% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Eii Management Inc has 23,635 shares. L And S Inc reported 21,594 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0.11% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). 334,818 are owned by Jennison Associates Ltd Llc. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 21,525 shares. Sun Life Fincl accumulated 263 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 2,207 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial owns 142,695 shares. 600 are owned by Numerixs Technology. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 1.09 million shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 27,308 shares to 211,020 shares, valued at $29.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 103,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $344,370 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $276,160 were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III on Thursday, August 1.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 44,933 shares to 294,537 shares, valued at $39.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siemens Ag (SIEGY) by 121,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG).

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.73 million for 13.73 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.