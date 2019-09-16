As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Market Valuation Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $10.67 Million Its Position; Covington Investment Advisors Boosted Humana (HUM) Stake by $339,200 as Stock Value Rose

Covington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc bought 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 4,744 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $274.69. About 916,606 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – DELAWARE COURT DENIES BRIGADE CAPITAL MOTION TO ENJOIN VOTE ON CO’S TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, HUMANA; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Humana AB held on 16 May 2018; 02/04/2018 – Health Care Down, But Humana Deal Hopes Stave Off Plunge – Health Care Roundup; 01/04/2018 – Threats From All Sides Push Walmart and Humana Closer Together; 23/04/2018 – Humana to Have a 40% Minority Interest in Curo; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST HUMANA DEAL: GLASS LEWIS; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health &; 10/04/2018 – Humana: Transaction Was Completed April 10, Financial Terms Weren’t Disclosed; 23/04/2018 – Humana-led Consortium To Acquire Privately Held Curo Health Services In $1.4 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 173.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 140,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 221,217 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84 million, up from 80,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 584,356 shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. Shares for $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C.. Shares for $276,160 were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III on Thursday, August 1.

