As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Valuation Declined, Gates Capital Management Decreased Holding; Champlain Investment Partners Stake in Synopsys (SNPS) Has Trimmed by $17.23 Million

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 298,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.16 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.03. About 162,938 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 149,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 725,822 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.58M, down from 875,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 537,117 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.73 million for 14.06 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $276,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Landscape Lc reported 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Liability has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 105,051 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 29,746 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 3.05M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 934 shares. Moreover, Cap Fund has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 7,280 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). First Manhattan holds 0.04% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 80,772 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 111,872 shares. 64,633 are owned by Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Sei Co has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Levin Strategies Lp invested 0.04% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 911,173 shares to 4.66 million shares, valued at $144.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.27 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Exela Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94M for 52.65 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,989 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 8,447 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 1.17 million shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Company invested 1.3% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 1.03M shares. Brinker reported 2,827 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp reported 41,298 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 175 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 422,712 shares. Cwm Lc invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 3,094 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parnassus Investments Ca reported 6.72M shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Communications Asset Mngmt Us owns 421,826 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 32,625 shares to 885,321 shares, valued at $29.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Beer Company Inc. Clas (NYSE:SAM) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

