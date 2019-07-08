As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Share Price Declined, Gates Capital Management Decreased by $23.25 Million Its Position; Catalyst Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Fortinet (FTNT) Position by $2.70 Million; Share Price Declined

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 298,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.16 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $79.2. About 278,948 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 32,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63M, down from 242,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $78.89. About 635,192 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.07 per share. GRA’s profit will be $76.29M for 17.37 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset reported 4,720 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Morgan Stanley accumulated 197,716 shares. Us Bank De reported 2,561 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 8,099 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 68,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru has 0.02% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 6.21M shares. 400 were accumulated by Tompkins. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 20,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc has 0.1% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). New York-based Millennium Lc has invested 0.07% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Estabrook Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Gsa Cap Prns Llp reported 0.12% stake. Advisory accumulated 18,455 shares. Element Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.58M shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $93.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 704,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $51.23 million for 65.74 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.