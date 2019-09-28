As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stock Price Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position by $10.67 Million; As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Gamco Investors Et Al Has Boosted Its Stake

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 195.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 135,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 204,850 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.16M, up from 69,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 146,955 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 173.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 140,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 221,217 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84 million, up from 80,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $66.78. About 554,170 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 44,419 shares to 374,600 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. On Tuesday, August 20 the insider 40 North Latitude Fund LP bought $6.89M. Dockman William C. bought $68,210 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T) by 38,310 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $55.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.