As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Highline Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; As Kennedy (KW) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Decreased Its Holding by $850,521

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 97,806 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 43.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 734,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 936,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.08M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.83. About 279,351 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Llc accumulated 19,364 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Savings Bank De owns 2,561 shares. James Invest holds 8,715 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 4,572 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 82,130 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 9,802 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 64,923 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res Inc invested in 0% or 2,720 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 44,228 shares. Macquarie Gru reported 101,056 shares. Cullinan Inc invested in 0.03% or 5,000 shares. Sei Communication holds 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 91,607 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Deprince Race Zollo Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.07 per share. GRA’s profit will be $76.28 million for 17.07 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares to 436,000 shares, valued at $51.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 316,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 19,780 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 682,513 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 179,753 shares. Northern Corp has 0.01% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). United Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 72,620 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 79,010 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). First Personal Fin holds 0% or 656 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% stake. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs accumulated 10,325 shares.