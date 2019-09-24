As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Market Value Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Raised by $10.67 Million Its Holding; As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hamel Associates Increased Its Stake

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, up from 7,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $196.34. About 790,995 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 173.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 140,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 221,217 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84 million, up from 80,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 142,892 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. Shares for $6.24 million were bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP on Thursday, August 15. 1,000 W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares with value of $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C..

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 188,463 shares to 99,337 shares, valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 194,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,401 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).