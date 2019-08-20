As Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (PAC) Share Value Rose, Bank Of Montreal Upped Stake by $446,160; Greystone Managed Investments Has Boosted Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position by $473,238; Stock Price Rose

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 3,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 68,088 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 64,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $126.56. About 875,645 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (PAC) by 51.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 5,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 14,942 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 9,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 34,848 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has risen 2.50% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PAC News: 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: Total Terminal Passengers Up 9.7% in April; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFIC GAPB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 245 PESOS FROM 242 PESOS; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SAB DE CV – LOAD FACTORS FOR MONTH DECREASED BY 0.4 PERCENTAGE POINTS, FROM 83.8% IN APRIL 2017 TO 83.4% IN APRIL 2018; 06/03/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Feb Load Factor 79.6; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 05/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Passenger Traffic Increased 16.8% in March; 09/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Informative Letter to Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO OMAB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 119 PESOS FROM 113 PESOS; 06/03/2018 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 12.7% for the Month of February; 05/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 16.8% for the Month of March

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp has 4,600 shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested in 93,067 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corp holds 1.31% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 38,718 shares. Basswood Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Diamond Hill Mngmt has invested 0.77% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Salzhauer Michael holds 2.62% or 43,496 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs has 1.84% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Reliant Inv Mgmt Lc reported 2.83% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dean Invest Limited Co reported 23,797 shares stake. Stellar Capital Mngmt owns 1,754 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Thompson Investment Mngmt has invested 0.66% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cambridge Trust accumulated 1.85% or 252,564 shares. Allstate stated it has 33,907 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 3,421 shares.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 136,136 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $61.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 45,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,562 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC donates $1M to National Museum of African American History and Culture – Washington Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Changes Prime Rate – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 14,651 shares to 25,375 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (Call) (NYSE:KO) by 4.72 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,100 shares, and cut its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH).

More notable recent Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Resolutions Adopted at the General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting and General Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. on April 23, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report and Form 20-F – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taking A Global View With Ian Bezek (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (PAC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.