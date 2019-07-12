As Gp Strategies (GPX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Cove Street Capital Upped Holding; Energous (WATT) Stock Declined While Doheny Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (GPX) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 84,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.30M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.92 million, up from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Gp Strategies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.86. About 3,697 shares traded. GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) has declined 20.41% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Rev $125M; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q EPS 16c; 21/04/2018 – DJ GP Strategies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPX); 05/04/2018 – GP STRATEGIES REPORTS PACT WITH MANCHESTERCF; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL, LIFE; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Net $2.63M; 05/04/2018 – GP Strategies Announces Agreement with ManchesterCF; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since Inception with Partner

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Energous Corp (WATT) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 531,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 584,325 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Energous Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 212,713 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 71.34% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chmn Emeritus; 10/04/2018 – Energous Receives Frost & Sullivan’s North American Company of the Year Award for its WattUp® Wireless Charging Technology; 22/05/2018 – Energous Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corp Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 01/05/2018 – Energous 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 27/03/2018 – Energous: Griffin Replaces John Gaulding as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – Energous Receives EU ‘CE Marking’ Certification for its WattUp Near Field Wireless Charging Technology; 27/03/2018 – Energous Adds Nick Alexopolous and Carol Lindstrom as Bd Members; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chairman Emeritus; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown says wireless charging company Energous is ‘worthless’

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) by 85,114 shares to 843,666 shares, valued at $45.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) by 867,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.61M shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold GPX shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 14.38 million shares or 1.21% more from 14.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset stated it has 0% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) for 22,991 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 0% or 70,795 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd holds 15,927 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rutabaga Cap Limited Liability Corp Ma reported 425,378 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.01% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 2,597 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc has 0% invested in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Nwq Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability Company reported 1.14 million shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 3,589 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Cove Street Capital Limited, a California-based fund reported 2.30 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 20,706 shares. Thb Asset Management invested in 195,014 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold WATT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.44 million shares or 7.27% more from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Com invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Benjamin F Edwards Com owns 150 shares. Usca Ria Lc has invested 0.26% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Ls Investment Advisors Lc holds 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) or 350 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 36,492 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Susquehanna International Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 359,458 shares. Washington Tru Bancorp has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Raymond James Fincl Services Incorporated reported 18,755 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 18,893 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Com Na invested in 0% or 10 shares. Millennium Lc has 0% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Raymond James & Associate holds 0% or 13,178 shares. Doheny Asset Ca reported 3.15% stake. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co has 3,470 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $138,996 activity. Shares for $25,538 were sold by Johnston Cesar on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 22.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.48 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Energous Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.13% EPS growth.