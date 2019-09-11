As Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Grace & White Has Lowered Stake; Csx (CSX) Shareholder Keybank National Association Has Cut Its Stake

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 8,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 301,672 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.57 million, down from 310,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $70.69. About 6.00M shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $830.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.38% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 58,523 shares traded or 36.55% up from the average. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 14,773 shares. Principal Finance Group accumulated 15,182 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Bridgeway Capital Incorporated reported 9,300 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0% or 33,247 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 145,227 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 9,980 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 0.02% or 21,547 shares. Convergence Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 9,718 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 47,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 9,075 shares. Huntington Natl Bank owns 1,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 156 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on April 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gold Resource Corporation Declares January Monthly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Gorman-Rupp Announces New Chairman, Independent Director and Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Holistic Look At The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Gorman-Rupp’s (NYSE:GRC) Share Price Down By 17%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $45,323 activity.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 4, 2019 : CSX, INTC, MBB, LX, QQQ, GILD – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss on Soft Intermodal Revenues – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CSX: Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $764.31M for 17.50 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 15,010 shares to 21,919 shares, valued at $862,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV).