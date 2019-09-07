As Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Stock Value Rose, Grace & White Has Decreased by $317,559 Its Position; Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shares Declined While Ashmore Group Plc Lifted Position by $7.42 Million

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 185,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 502,234 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57 million, up from 316,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.31 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 29,231 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks With High Business Predictability Ratings – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 09, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 43,021 shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $25.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sp Pref Adr by 393,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 991,698 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $45,323 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 9,718 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 327,270 shares. Prudential stated it has 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 14,773 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Partners invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). 136,000 are owned by Teton Advisors Inc. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Rodgers Brothers Incorporated stated it has 6,500 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). 381,263 were reported by King Luther Cap Mngmt.

More notable recent The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Stock Gained 55% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Federal Signal Corporation’s (NYSE:FSS) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ep. 101: Why Apple Will Be The Only Smartphone Survivor – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Holistic Look At The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.