As Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Share Value Rose, Holder Grace & White Has Lowered Its Stake by $317,559; First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) Stake Held by Calamos Advisors Llc

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $771.33M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.97. About 21,725 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 7,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 128,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90M, up from 121,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 527,073 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Inv Mgmt reported 62,548 shares. Parametric Limited Liability reported 15,304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,409 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 9,075 shares. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 33,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 153,615 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs accumulated 850 shares. 27,922 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company. Guggenheim Llc invested in 8,082 shares. Proshare Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). 9,220 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. California Public Employees Retirement has 38,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Ironwood Llc reported 177 shares stake.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $45,323 activity.

More notable recent The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Gold Resource Corporation Declares August Monthly Dividend – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Workiva Wins GRC Value Award for Policy Management – Business Wire” published on May 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Gorman-Rupp Company Announces Special Cash Dividend of $2.00 Per Share and an 8.0% Increase in Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: The Gorman-Rupp Company – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.