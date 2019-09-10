As Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Share Price Rose, Grace & White Decreased by $317,559 Its Holding; Shaw Communications (SJR) Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $682,560

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $825.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.02% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 39,882 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 34,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 132,460 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, down from 166,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 241,354 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 8,168 shares to 26,039 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 9,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.15 million for 18.61 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $45,323 activity.

