As Gopro (GPRO) Valuation Rose, Tenor Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined While Blue Chip Partners Decreased Stake by $432,054

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 2.18 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has risen 33.63% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ GoPro Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRO); 15/05/2018 – GoPro: CEO Wants to Grow the Business, Protect the ‘Core’ — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 04/05/2018 – GoPro sells more cameras on ad push, driving revenue beat; 05/04/2018 – GoPro Appoints Eve Saltman Vice President, Corporate/Business Development and General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – GoPro Launches Camera Trade-Up Program for HERO6 Black and Fusion Cameras; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $350.85. About 3.40 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYSBOEING, AIRBUS LICENSES TO SELL AIRCRAFT, COMPONENTS TO IRAN WILL BE REVOKED; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,596 shares. Cambridge Finance Gp Inc owns 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,084 shares. Moreover, Holt Capital Advsr Llc Dba Holt Capital Prtn LP has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,200 are held by Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Incorporated Id. Webster Retail Bank N A reported 19,109 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc stated it has 74,960 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. 5,779 were accumulated by Freestone Hldg Ltd Liability Corp. Intl Ca invested 0.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Spectrum Management Group invested in 13,670 shares. Tru Invest has invested 1.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvey Cap Mngmt Inc invested 2.93% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gradient Invests Ltd Com accumulated 4,608 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Madison Inv invested in 0.02% or 3,412 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,642 shares. M&R Mgmt reported 1.7% stake.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 10,796 shares to 154,662 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

