As Gopro (GPRO) Stock Declined, Tenor Capital Management Has Upped Position; As Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Market Value Declined, Holder Cqs Cayman LP Increased Its Holding

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $631.19M market cap company. The stock increased 5.83% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 4.98 million shares traded or 25.83% up from the average. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 08/03/2018 – No serious bidders for potential GoPro sale; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 05/04/2018 – GoPro Appoints Eve Saltman Vice President, Corporate/Business Development and General Counsel; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q REV. $202.3M; EST. $182.2M

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $842.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 153,791 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt reported 5 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 434,905 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 1,115 shares. Gp One Trading Lp invested in 157,585 shares. Graham Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 265,100 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% stake. Northern holds 0% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.02% or 561,036 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Fmr Ltd reported 50 shares. 53,659 were reported by Sei Investments. Synovus Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 32 shares. 17,265 are owned by Raymond James Fincl Advsr. Creative Planning has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Oppenheimer And Commerce invested in 0% or 16,413 shares.

More notable recent GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is GoPro (GPRO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GoPro (GPRO) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GoPro At All-Time Lows – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Might Be Better Off With Less Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GoPro (GPRO) Bullish on 2H19 Despite Tariff War Escalation – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gopro Inc (Prn) by 3.40M shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 6.82 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38.62M shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn).