As Gopro (GPRO) Shares Rose, Holder Tenor Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Garde Capital Has Cut Its Holding

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,087 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 7,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $354.16. About 3.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 23/03/2018 – End to Boeing trade case good news for aerospace: Bombardier; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID TO STILL BE STUDYING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TARGETING 2025 COMMERCIAL DEBUT FOR NEW PLANE FAMILY

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.20 million market cap company. It closed at $5.38 lastly. It is down 33.63% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against GoPro, Inc. and March 12 Lead Plaintif; 22/03/2018 – GoPro Signs Licensing Deal in Effort to Boost Stagnant Revenue; 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth has 1,565 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 726 shares. Harvest Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd reported 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Financial Prns holds 0.21% or 6,820 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk holds 0.05% or 130 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.5% or 74,570 shares in its portfolio. 6,159 were reported by Wagner Bowman Management Corp. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New Jersey-based Palisade Cap Mgmt Lc Nj has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 369,218 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,281 shares. Chatham holds 30,600 shares or 3% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.92 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 10,790 shares to 473,732 shares, valued at $31.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).

