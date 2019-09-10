As Gopro (GPRO) Share Value Declined, Tenor Capital Management Has Raised by $1.15 Million Its Position; South St Com (SSB) Holding Maintained by Tributary Capital Management Llc

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in South St Corp Com (SSB) by 37.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 88,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 325,175 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.22M, up from 236,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in South St Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.06. About 70,370 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $672.45M market cap company. The stock increased 6.54% or $0.285 during the last trading session, reaching $4.645. About 3.81 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 29/03/2018 – GoPro CEO Woodman on Technology Licensing (Video); 04/05/2018 – GoPro’s first-quarter revenue beat expectations and it reported a smaller-than-expected loss; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY

More notable recent South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “South State Bank Should Be Near The End Of A Painful Reset – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Recent Rally Has Soaked Up South State Bank’s Undervaluation As It Repositions – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) were released by: Postandcourier.com and their article: “South Carolina bank chief rings opening bell at Nasdaq – Charleston Post Courier” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “South State Bank Still Grinding Through Some Repositioning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 46,213 shares to 186,246 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Fincl Advisory owns 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 10 shares. 17,067 are owned by Jump Trading Limited Company. Howe & Rusling owns 1,115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 490,434 shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc Inc Inc reported 354,570 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. 22,019 were accumulated by Concourse Capital Mngmt Llc. D E Shaw & owns 0.03% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 3.52M shares. Hsbc Holdg Pcl reported 81,024 shares. 131,100 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Atwood Palmer holds 0% or 300 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership invested in 363,172 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 9,500 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 300 shares. Vanguard has 10.49 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 3.00 million shares to 6.00 million shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Gopro Inc (Prn).