As Gopro (GPRO) Market Value Declined, Tenor Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $1.15 Million; As Celanese (CE) Market Value Rose, Holder Covey Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $108.23. About 954,432 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 7.96 million shares traded or 76.38% up from the average. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 06/03/2018 Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against GoPro, Inc. and March 12 Lead Plaintif; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 22/03/2018 – GoPro Signs Licensing Deal in Effort to Boost Stagnant Revenue; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.00M shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement holds 393,901 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 15,512 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc accumulated 655,551 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 17,682 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.02% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Maverick invested in 0.35% or 4.07M shares. Hbk Lp holds 0.03% or 363,172 shares. Voya Inv Llc reported 45,592 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Price T Rowe Md reported 92,135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Daiwa Incorporated has invested 0.01% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Finance Professionals has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Grp has invested 1.94% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 115,500 shares.

More notable recent GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “GoPro Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Trade War Drums Beat Louder – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Revenue Growth Support GoPro’s (GPRO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has GoPro (GPRO) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,630 shares to 33,993 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 10,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Management Lc reported 13,000 shares stake. Blackrock has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Hexavest has 328,924 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 2,831 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 249,791 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 62,400 shares. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Pa has 0.12% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 47,786 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 50,149 shares. Merian (Uk) Ltd holds 699,924 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% stake. Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc holds 0.12% or 14,137 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77M for 10.57 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Celanese Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 per share – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corp (CE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.