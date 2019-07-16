As Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) Market Value Declined, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Upped Its Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose While Boys Arnold & Co Has Decreased by $771,894 Its Stake

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) by 120.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 25,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,300 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 21,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 1.96M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 17/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear, Bridgestone joint venture picks Atlanta for headquarters; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 6,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,407 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 48,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 3.08M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 170,891 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 230,850 shares. Qs Lc invested in 0.02% or 96,132 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 10,126 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.19 million shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 3,173 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 6.11 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wilsey Asset Inc invested 3.77% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 82,816 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 27,274 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gulf International Bank (Uk) holds 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 51,542 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 16,184 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 273,781 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $652,628 activity.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GT Has Been Heading Lower Since 2018 – Yahoo Finance” on March 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Goodyear A Good Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Henry Schein, and Seattle Genetics Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Goodyear space experiment ready to blast off – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goodyear Tire & Rubber Remains A Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 32,900 shares to 466,150 shares, valued at $19.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,266 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald S Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 15,921 shares to 108,117 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 13,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 113,913 are owned by Dupont Cap Management. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 126,430 shares. Scott Selber Inc invested in 0.19% or 2,975 shares. Pacific Mngmt has invested 1.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aull & Monroe Inv Management Corp owns 24,418 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. 44,283 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Cutler Inv Counsel invested in 73,378 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,185 shares. Lourd Capital reported 3,275 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 13.24 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 5,690 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank invested 0.98% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.54% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 313,786 shares. Primecap Management Ca accumulated 200,000 shares. Shelton Capital Management invested 0.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).