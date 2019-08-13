As Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Share Value Declined, Hightower Advisors Has Lifted by $406,710 Its Holding; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Decreased Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) as Stock Declined

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 22,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 180,362 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 157,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.92 lastly. It is up 43.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER SAYS CO & BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS ANNOUNCED DEAL TO FORM A 50/50 JV – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 147,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.82 million, down from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Trust Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. It is up 0.22% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 1.53 million shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 34,390 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.03% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Shell Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Principal Financial Group Inc has 0.02% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 1.03 million shares. Duncker Streett And Company Inc accumulated 0% or 600 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation owns 898 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Inc has 0.02% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 1.40M shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.08% or 43,642 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 341 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 0.02% or 153,050 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GT Gold Strengthens Board of Directors with the Appointment of Mr. Dale Finn – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber Shares Fell 10% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of Goodyear Tire Are Falling on Friday – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Shares of Goodyear Tire Bounced in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 22,228 shares to 199,786 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy F (TTP) by 37,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,302 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Logistics Ppty Trust by 202,463 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 326,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).