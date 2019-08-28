As Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Share Value Declined, Holder Group One Trading LP Decreased Position by $378,648; Cs Mckee LP Upped Its Walt Disney (DIS) Position by $410,700

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 179,400 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, up from 175,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 1.40 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 63.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 21,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 12,095 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220,000, down from 33,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 723,405 shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Announces a New Natural Rubber Procurement Policy That Reflects Commitment to the Responsible Sourcing of Raw Materials; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc (Put) by 5,800 shares to 15,600 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polarityte Inc by 54,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Wageworks Inc (Call).

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Red Pine Samples 33.6 g/t Gold Over 1.4 Metres at the Cooper Structure at its Wawa Gold Project – Nasdaq" on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Sugar Zone South Continues to Expand, SZ-19-276 Returned 23.59 g/t Over 2.02 m – Nasdaq" published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Westhaven Discovers 3rd Vein Zone, Intersecting 7.11 Metres of 9.42 g/t Gold and 69.36 g/t Silver at Shovelnose – Nasdaq" on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Daily Dividend Report: JNJ, VMC, AGCO, GT, CBT – Nasdaq" published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $132.57M for 4.87 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St." published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: "Warren Buffett's Biggest Blunder Has Now Cost Him $16 Billion – The Motley Fool" on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com" published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "What Is The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 12, 2019.

