As Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Share Value Declined, Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.33 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position Has Upped by Financial Architects Inc

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 155,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 9.07M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.72M, up from 8.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 2.33M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2198.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 13,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 14,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $774,000, up from 615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 26.80M shares traded or 42.89% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 90,169 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $348.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. by 20,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81M shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold GT shares while 101 reduced holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 13,981 shares to 169 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).