As Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Share Value Declined, Holder Vertex One Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Blue Edge Capital Cut Holding

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 3,034 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.26 million, down from 3,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.77. About 3.50 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 76.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The hedge fund held 40,300 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $617,000, down from 170,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.82 lastly. It is down 43.08% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 17/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear, Bridgestone joint venture picks Atlanta for headquarters; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 235 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora owns 8,190 shares. Veritable LP holds 141,309 shares. Verus Partners owns 28,839 shares. Grimes reported 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 27,355 were accumulated by Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc. Meristem Family Wealth holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,130 shares. 20,048 are held by Burgundy Asset Mgmt. Covington Cap Management has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Markston Int Limited Liability invested in 0.77% or 84,720 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Llc holds 0.63% or 207,678 shares in its portfolio. 275,281 were reported by Shell Asset Com. Hillsdale Inv Management holds 670 shares. Granite Investment Limited Liability accumulated 16,684 shares. Old Natl Fincl Bank In stated it has 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “BankUnited, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $285.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 34,466 shares to 93,722 shares, valued at $11.79 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 2,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.01 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold GT shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation invested in 191,628 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Blb&B Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 37,430 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 168,723 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 115,996 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt reported 72,138 shares stake. Ameritas Prtn invested in 0.05% or 67,636 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.10 million shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Maverick Capital has 0.17% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 788,590 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Company Ltd Liability holds 5,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 557,968 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 149,677 shares. Qs Limited Co accumulated 95,833 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.04% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 13,000 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $120.89M for 6.64 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.00% EPS growth.